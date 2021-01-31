CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share.

CACI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in CACI International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 236,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $6,054,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 138.1% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACI stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.88 and a 200-day moving average of $227.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.