Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) & Oasis Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OASPQ) Head to Head Survey

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Oasis Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OASPQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 3.94, meaning that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Oasis Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.54 $681.07 million $1.62 11.31 Oasis Petroleum $2.07 billion 0.00 -$128.24 million $0.03 N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oasis Petroleum. Oasis Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cabot Oil & Gas and Oasis Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 7 7 0 2.31 Oasis Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $20.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.52%.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 16.73% 8.84% 4.24% Oasis Petroleum -293.27% -0.64% -0.21%

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Oasis Petroleum on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 12,903 billion cubic feet of gas; and 22 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services business. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Oasis Petroleum Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

