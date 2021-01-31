Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. 401,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,804. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.58 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

