C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Cowen

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.72.

CHRW opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

