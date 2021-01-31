C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 928.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.