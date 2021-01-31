Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flux Power and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.50%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66% Byrna Technologies -209.22% -233.99% -62.50%

Volatility & Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 10.43 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -5.25 Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 220.03 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Byrna Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Summary

Flux Power beats Byrna Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets. The company also sells 12 gauge less-lethal impact rounds. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, private security, and consumers in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

