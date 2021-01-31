Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Trading 7.3% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.07. 1,632,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 964% from the average session volume of 153,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

BY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 174,136 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

