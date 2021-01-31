Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Issues Earnings Results

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $20.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. TheStreet lowered Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

