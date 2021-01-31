Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $16.07 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

