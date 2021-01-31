Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BZLFF opened at $32.84 on Friday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.