Bull Street Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of COP stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

