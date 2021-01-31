Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,540,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

D opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,644.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.