Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 180.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,864 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 115.6% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 173,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.81. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

