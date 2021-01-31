Bull Street Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 1.4% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Anthem by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $296.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

