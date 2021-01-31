Bull Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.74, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.