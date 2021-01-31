BTC Lite Trading Down 22.4% This Week (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 39.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $51,056.83 and $68.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.92 or 0.00908095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.33 or 0.04589546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018578 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.