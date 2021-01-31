BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 61,710 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 61,710 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 38,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

