BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,928 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,928 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

