BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $701.26 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $722.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

