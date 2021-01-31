BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 244 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $118.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.03. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.