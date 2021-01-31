BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,580.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $239.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $250.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

