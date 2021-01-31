BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BND opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

