BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,229 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Valero Energy by 491.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,423,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,657,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

VLO traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,880.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

