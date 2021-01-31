BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,983 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $3,426,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,152,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 422,862 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

