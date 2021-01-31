BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Raised to $12.75 at Raymond James

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $12.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BSRTF opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

