Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $99.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.07.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.