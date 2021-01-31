Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

NYSE:BC opened at $86.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

