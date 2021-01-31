Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target lifted by Truist from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.07.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.