Brokers Offer Predictions for Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $248.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.5% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 17,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 28.4% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

