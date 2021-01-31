Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) PT at $47.45

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Stantec by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,828,000 after buying an additional 202,006 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Stantec by 94.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after buying an additional 459,396 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Stantec by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 112,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stantec by 102.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 223,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Stantec by 28.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 408,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 91,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STN opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. Stantec has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1186 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

