Brokerages Set MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) PT at $4.50

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

MGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 625.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 299.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 169,055 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 147.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 171,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 9,674,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,083. The company has a market cap of $556.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.40 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

