Brokerages Set Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target at $14.80

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of IPPLF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

