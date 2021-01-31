Brokerages Set ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) PT at $118.75

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.75.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACMR stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 134.33 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $113.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $886,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,744.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,004 shares of company stock worth $14,650,345 over the last 90 days. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.9% in the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $7,559,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

