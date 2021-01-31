Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post $1.33 EPS

Brokerages predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.69. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

In other news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

