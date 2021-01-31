Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post $1.47 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.42. Walmart posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,836,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

