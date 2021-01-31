Brokerages Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the lowest is ($1.84). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($5.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.37) to ($5.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($3.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URGN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. 187,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,071. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

