Brokerages Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce $13.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $13.50 million. One Stop Systems posted sales of $18.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $51.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.65 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $5.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.43% of One Stop Systems worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

