Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

IPGP stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.43. The stock had a trading volume of 400,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.04. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,687,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,771.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $3,788,394.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,918,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,492 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

