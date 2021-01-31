Brokerages Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair raised ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.50 million, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,731.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,059 shares of company stock worth $3,163,491. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $3,035,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,364 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 301.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

