Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.01 Million

Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce $86.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.70 million and the lowest is $77.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $103.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $354.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.67 million to $356.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $330.99 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

BSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,970 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSM opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

