Brokerages Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Post $0.26 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Avantor posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.
In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,223.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE AVTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,557,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,150. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 245.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avantor has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $30.99.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.
See Also: What is a Derivative?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.