Brokerages Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Post $0.26 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Avantor posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,223.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,557,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,150. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 245.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avantor has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.