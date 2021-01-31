Brokerages Expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical also posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 469,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after acquiring an additional 590,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

