Brokerages Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Yext posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $373,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,347,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,901,329. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,442 shares of company stock worth $3,868,030. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 100.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 617.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,148. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.