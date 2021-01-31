Brokerages Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $35.30 on Friday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda acquired 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $3,265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

