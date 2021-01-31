Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report sales of $437.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.60 million and the lowest is $432.00 million. SPX reported sales of $444.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

SPXC traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. 323,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPX by 82.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPX during the second quarter worth about $647,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPX during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SPX during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

