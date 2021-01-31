Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Post $2.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.74. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.49 to $9.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Lennox International stock traded down $9.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.49. The stock had a trading volume of 246,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,147. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,956 shares of company stock worth $4,611,037. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Lennox International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 57.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

