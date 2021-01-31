Brokerages Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Inovalon reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

INOV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,996 shares of company stock worth $302,859. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

