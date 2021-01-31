Bray Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 219,510 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 219,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,551,000. Shift4 Payments comprises about 4.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors owned about 0.27% of Shift4 Payments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 623.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $65.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

