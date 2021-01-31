Bray Capital Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,354,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after buying an additional 659,638 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,723,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,061,000 after buying an additional 348,531 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 142.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 516,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 303,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,887,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30.

