Bray Capital Advisors Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $164.98 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $176.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.10.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.